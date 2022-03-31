Nigeria: Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack - NRC Seeks Protection of Security Personnel to Fix Tracks

The management of Nigerian Railway Corporation, (NRC), has said it requires provision of adequate security to enable staff deployed to repair the damaged tracks along the Abuja-Kaduna railway complete their jobs and restore passenger train service within two weeks.

Managing Director of the corporation Engr. Fidet Okhiria who made this known in an interview on African Independent Television, AIT, on Wednesday said the staff are already moving materials from nearby railway stations to the scene of the terrorist attack which left eight dead, 40 injured and yet to be accounted number of people abducted.

He stated that the management paid a visit to the hospitals where victims are undergoing treatment with a view to ascertain the level of injuries and medical assistance needed for quick recovery.

Okhiria noted that the President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered for quick processing of documentation by relevant government agencies that will enable the ministry of transportation procure satellite and drones worth N3billion for the monitoring of any encroachment on tracks and terminals for quick response by security agencies.

He stated further that about 10 coaches and locomotive engine derailed and 1,500 kilometers of concrete slabs were damaged following the attack.

Okhiria further revealed that about 18 armed security men drawn from Nigerian Police and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps were on board the train when the explosion occurred, saying the terrorists gained access into the train when bullets of the security men got exhausted.

The NRC boss explained further that the coaches and engine will be re-railed with the aid of electronic hydraulic jacks instead cranes due to the limited space available at scene of the explosion.