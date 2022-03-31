Nigeria: Buhari, Niger President to Discuss Insecurity in Abuja Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will this Thursday host his Nigerien counterpart, Mohammed Bazoum, to a State Visit in Abuja.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the two leaders are expected to discuss joining hands in tackling challenges of security and strategic stability affecting the sub-region and the globe.

While President Bazoum's visit is expected to last for a few hours, the neighboring leader will be received with full military honours, including the traditional 21-Gun Salute.

He added that the relations between Nigeria and Niger Republic are considered a true model of interstate friendship.