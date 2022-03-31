Nigeria: Buhari, Niger President to Discuss Insecurity in Abuja Thursday

31 March 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA- Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari will this Thursday host his Nigerien counterpart, Mohammed Bazoum, to a State Visit in Abuja.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the two leaders are expected to discuss joining hands in tackling challenges of security and strategic stability affecting the sub-region and the globe.

While President Bazoum's visit is expected to last for a few hours, the neighboring leader will be received with full military honours, including the traditional 21-Gun Salute.

He added that the relations between Nigeria and Niger Republic are considered a true model of interstate friendship.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X