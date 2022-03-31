Nigeria: Why Govt Established SDGs' Innovation Hubs in 6 Zones - Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the federal government has established six Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) innovation hubs in each geopolitical zone in Nigeria to boost their financing in states, among other functions.

Osinbajo spoke at the just-concluded African Union Continental Workshop on Africa's Voluntary National Reviews for the 2022 High-Level Political Forum organised in Abuja by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals.

He told participants at the forum that the strategic partnership embedded in SDGs had availed Nigeria a huge implementation context due to its large population, landmass, and ethnic diversity.

"To achieve the SDGs and their effective implementation, Nigeria has established six SDGs' innovation hubs, one in each geo-political zone.

"This provides an opportunity for states to leverage and dialogue with all relevant stakeholders to accelerate innovative solutions, prioritising social protection as a tool to overcome the bottlenecks and expanding financing options to accelerate the achievement of SDGs in Nigeria," he said.

The vice president who was represented by the minister of finance, budget and national planning Zainab Ahmed stated that the SDGs had remained cardinal to the attainment of robust economic cooperation among governments globally, particularly in realisation of the decade of action for SDGs as defined by the United Nations.

The senior special assistant to the president on SDGs, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, said through the innovation hubs, states would be tasked with piloting innovative solutions on pertinent issues within their geo-political zones by aligning them with SDGs with the greatest multiplier effects to help meet targeted needs.

She said African leaders joined other world leaders during the 70th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2015 to adopt the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

"The 2030 agenda envisions a present and a future that is economically sustainable, socially inclusive, and environmentally resilient. This vision is expressed through the framing of the 17 SDGs; 169 targets and 230 key performance indicators.

"Taken together, the SDGs are a universal call to action to end poverty, safeguard our planet and ensure all people enjoy peace and prosperity by the year 2030," she said.