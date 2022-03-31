Nigeria: Abuja Inter-Secondary Schools Athletics Holds May 28

The inaugural edition of the Abuja Inter-Secondary Schools Athletics Championship (AISSAC) will hold at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on May 28, 2022.

The athletics championship is the brainchild of the Managing Partner of K.I.O. Consult, Kesiena Oghoghorie, is designed to revive track and field events in schools.

The event will see student-athletes not older than 16 years old competing for medals in 100m, 200m, 400m, 4 x 100m Relay, 4 x 400m Relay, 4 x 400m (Mixed Relay), Long Jump and Shot-put.

The championship will be conducted according to the World Athletics standard so as to ensure a level playing field.

The sports lawyer said he got the motivation to embark on the project out of recognition that school athletics competition has declined in Nigeria in recent times and has adversely affected the country's performance at the global level.

"I was also worried about the alarming rate of social vices which has become prevalent among the youths. AISSAC would, therefore, bring back the school athletics buzz in Nigeria as well as keep the youths engaged with a view to deter them from engaging in social vices," he said.

According to him, sports engagement will assist youths to develop their personal and interpersonal skills and talents; prepare them for the challenges of life and understand that hard work comes with results.

He projected that AISSAC will in the next 10 years transmute to a national championship that will become the breeding ground for Nigerian athletes, along the line of the Jamaica Inter-Secondary Schools Boys and Girls Championship that produced the likes of Usain Bolt, Yohan Blake among others.

Oghoghorie was a former sports prefect at St Gregory's College, Ikoyi, Lagos. However, in his final year at University of Kent, UK, he was made the athletics captain where he represented the school at various national athletics championships prompting the Kent County Athletics Association to draft him to represent the county at the England Inter-County Athletics Championships, where he ran close to his personal best over the 100m sprint.