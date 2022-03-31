Nigeria: IMF Cautions On Volatile Capital Flows

31 March 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Bukola Idowu

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cautioned countries on large volatile capital flows urging that countries with large external loans can be vulnerable to financial crises and deep recessions when the capital flows out.

Nigeria external debt stock as at December 31, 2021 stood at $38.39 billion as the federal government has indicated that it will increase its external borrowings this year to fund the N17 trillion 2022 budget. The government had this month raised $1.2 billion from the Eurobond market.

IMF in a review of the Institutional View on the Liberalisation and Management of Capital flows released yesterday said, while the overall presumption that capital flows can bring substantial benefits for countries, it should not substitute for warranted macroeconomic adjustment.

"Capital flows can help countries to grow and to share risks. But economies with large external debts can be vulnerable to financial crises and deep recessions when capital flows out. External liabilities are riskiest when they generate currency mismatches--when external debt is in foreign currency and is not offset by foreign currency assets or hedges.

"In a review of its Institutional View on capital flows released today, the IMF said that countries should have more flexibility to introduce measures that fall within the intersection of two categories of tools: capital flow management measures (CFMs) and macroprudential measures (MPMs).

"Today's review said that these measures, known as CFM/MPMs, can help countries to reduce capital inflows and thus mitigate risks to financial stability--not only when capital inflows surge, but at other times too.

"The Institutional View incorporated CFMs and CFM/MPMs into the policy toolkit in a limited manner. It set out the circumstances in which they might be useful but stressed that they should not be a substitute for necessary macroeconomic adjustments.

"CFMs to restrict inflows might be appropriate for a limited period, the Institutional View said, when a surge in capital inflows constrains the policy space to address currency overvaluation and economic overheating. It said CFMs to restrict outflows might be useful when disruptive outflows risk causing a crisis," he said.

In turn, CFM/MPMs on inflows were considered useful only during surges of capital inflows, assuming that financial stability risks from inflows would arise mainly in that context.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X