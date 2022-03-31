Nigeria: Federal Govt Acquires Lie Detectors, Night Vision Goggles for NDLEA

Federal government has approved the sum of N33.812 billion for various projects across ministries, including high-tech gadgets for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The ministers of works and housing Babatunde Fashola, his industry, trade and investments counterpart Niyi Adebayo and the attorney-general and minister of justice Abubakar Malami disclosed this to State House correspondents yesterday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Malami said the council authorised the procurement of lie detectors and digital night vision goggles for NDLEA to enhance the agency's performance.

He said FEC approved a total of N1.070 billion for the both projects, emphasising the importance of the acquisitions to the operations of the NDLEA

Malami said, "Two memos were presented this afternoon by the Federal Ministry of Justice on behalf and at the instance of NDLEA. As you rightly know, NDLEA is an agency of the government saddled with the responsibility of exterminating illicit drugs trafficking, sales and consumption.

"Arising from the fact that they have been doing wonderfully well, in terms of dealing with the scourge associated with drugs, the federal government has considered the possibility of making added provisions and employing and deploying technological equipment skills and competencies that will assist them in delivery.

"So, this morning, two memos were taken. One: a memo seeking the approval of the council for the award of contract for the supply of eye-scanning lie detector. Our technology has improved to the extent that we have in place technological equipment that have the capacity to detect whether you are indeed speaking the truth or indeed you are lying in the course of investigation.

"So, for the purpose of enhancing the capacity of the NDLEA in exterminating illicit drugs trafficking, sales and consumption, the federal government has considered the need and possibility of indeed providing this equipment to NDLEA.

"So, the memo in that respect was presented, it was taken and the contract was approved for MESSR Zettabytes Technologies Limited to procure for the agency these lie detector equipment. So eventually, on that account, the Federal Council approved the award of contract for the supply of eye-scanning lie detector by the National Drugs Law Drugs law enforcement agency in favour of my MESSR Zettabytes Technologies Limited in the sum of N498,850,000 only, inclusive of 7.5% VAT with a completion period of 90 days. That was the first memo that was taken.

"And the second memo is a memo by which the NDLEA through the Office of the Attorney General seeks approval of the council with the award for the supply of digital night vision goggle to the NDLEA, this is equally additional technological device that is intended to support the night operations of NDLEA in view of its capacity to support visibility for the NDLEA.

"So, the contract too was presented for consideration of the council and the council had graciously approved the award of the contract with the supply of digital night vision goggles by the national drug law enforcement agency in favor of MESSRS R-SET Integrated solution limited in the sum of N570,825,000 only, inclusive of 7.5% Value Added Tax with completion period of weeks. That is from the office of the attorney general at the instance of the national drug law enforcement agency", he said.

Also, Fashola said three memoranda were presented: one of which was on behalf of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), were all approved.

He revealed that the first memorandum approved for his ministry was for the augmentation of the contract of the Zaria-Funtua section of the Zaria-Sokoto-Birnin-Kebbi highway, revealing that the augmentation was for N9.446 billion, an increase, which brings the contract price to a total of N16.924 billion.

On his part, Adebayo said the council approved contracts for infrastructure in one of the six special economic zones that the Export Processing Zones Authority is creating for the special economic zones in Lekki, Lagos State.

According to him, the two contracts for the power supply and access road into the textiles and garment park will cost an aggregate of N3.4 billion, adding that the economic zone, when finally delivered, would generate about 3,500 jobs in the short term and around 10,000 in the long term.