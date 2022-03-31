Nigeria: Army Rescues Police Officers' Wives Abducted By Terrorists in Borno

31 March 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Francis Okoye

Troops of 23 Task Force Battallion of Operation Hadin Kai, have rescued two women abducted by Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists during an attack in Dikwa, Borno State on January 28, 2021.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the victims were rescued around March 25, 2022, by the troops while on routine fighting patrol, along the road between Gamboru-Wulgo.

According to Zagazola, a security analyst in the Lake chad region, preliminary investigation revealed that the women, Anna Mohammed and Maryam Aliyu Suleiman, are wives of Sergent Mohammed Jibrin and Inspector Aliyu Suleiman respectively, both of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Zagazola said: "Both women were abducted by the terrorists on 28 January 2021 during an attack in Dikwa and taken to Boko Haram terrorists' prison at Jibularam. The victims were rescued along side two male children and two female children."

The security analyst further revealed that both women and children are in 3 Battalion's custody in Gamborun Gala.

