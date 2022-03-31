Zimbabwe: Marry Mubaiwa Hospitalised

The verdict on Marry Mubaiwa's charges of breaching the Marriages Act was on Tuesday postponed from her hospital bed to next month after she fell on Monday and had to be rushed to hospital because of multiple fractures in her arm.

Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube was due to give his verdict yesterday on whether Mubaiwa breached the Marriages Act by misrepresenting that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga had agreed to solemnise their marriage under the Act at a time he was ill in hospital.

In the hospital Mr Ncube set April 13 as the new judgment day.

Mubaiwa's lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa had told the court that Mubaiwa was admitted to hospital after suffering re-fractures on her arm when she fell at the court's entrance while attending another hearing on assault charges.

Ms Mtetwa then applied that Mubaiwa be remanded to another date from her hospital bed.

"Yesterday, she was here in court for the matter before magistrate (Mr Learnmore) Mapiye and regrettably she had another fall. She was ill during trial. She was admitted in hospital last night (Monday) and we consulted with the doctor who said she suffered serious injuries and multiple refractures on her arm.

"Doctors said given her current condition she can go for amputation when medically stable," she said.

The State led by Mrs Tendai Shonhai and Mr Tafara Chirambira agreed that Mubaiwa be remanded from her hospital bed.

Mr Ncube also postponed the trial in which Mubaiwa is accused of assaulting their former family maid, Delight Mubaiwa, to the same date.