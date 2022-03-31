Tanzanians Find It Difficult to Know Which Taxes to Pay and How the Government Uses Their Tax Revenues, Afrobarometer Survey Shows

31 March 2022
Afrobarometer (Accra)
press release

A majority of Tanzanians say it is difficult to find out which taxes and fees they are supposed to pay and how the government uses the tax revenues it collects, according to the latest Afrobarometer survey.

Almost half of citizens think that Tanzanians frequently avoid paying the taxes that they owe the state.

The government is making efforts to mobilise more domestic revenues, including the recent introduction of a tax on mobile-money transactions intended to finance improvements in the delivery of social services. Citizens are about evenly divided on the question of which is preferable - higher taxes with more government services or lower taxes with fewer services.

