South Africa: SA Records 1,679 New Covid-19 Cases

31 March 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 1 679 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,717,067.

In a statement on Wednesday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that this increase represents a 6.4% positivity rate, which is higher than Tuesday's 6 %.

Meanwhile, 44 deaths have been reported.

"Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 44 deaths and of these, six occurred in the past 24 - 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,020 to date," the NICD said.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (41%), followed by the Western Cape (22%).

Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 21%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; Limpopo accounted for 2%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of Wednesday's new cases.

To date, 23,809,344 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours stands at 81, 710 taking the overall total to 33, 656, 772.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X