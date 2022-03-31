Nigeria: Commission Sets Date for Demarcation of Abia, Imo Boundaries

The two states have agreed to the date.

The tracing and provisional demarcation of boundaries between Abia and Imo states will be carried out between May 9 and July 9, a joint communique by officials of the states and the National Boundary Commission (NBC) has confirmed.

The communique, jointly signed by the Deputy Governor of Abia, Ude Chukwu; Deputy Governor of Imo, Placid Njoku; and NBC's Director-General, Adam Adaji, was made available to reporters on Wednesday in Abuja.

The communique stated that the resolution was part of the joint meeting reached by officials of both states and that of the NBC on Tuesday in Abuja.

It said: "The two States shall articulate additional delimitation instruments and submit (the) same to the NBC not later than 21 April, 2022.

"The submitted documents shall be screened and authenticated by NBC and Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation within two weeks of their submission;

"Each state shall carry out separate enlightenment/sensitisation campaign of their respective border communities within the first week of May 2022;

"The Joint Field Team shall be constituted to carry out the field tracing and provisional demarcation of the boundary for a period of two months from 9 May to 8th July, 2022;

"The two states will provide adequate security, relevant logistics and camping sites including four-wheel vehicles to the Joint Field Team during the tracing exercise."

(NAN)