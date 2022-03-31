Zimbabwe: Harare Fails to Hold Full Council Again

30 March 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa and Marytise Vambayi

Harare City Council has today failed again to hold its crucial full council meeting due to lack of a quorum after only eight councillors turned up instead of the required minimum of 17.

The city's 1910th ordinary council meeting was initially scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 10am before being rescheduled to noon where it failed to take place due to lack of a quorum.

When our news crew turned up for the meeting at 10am, there were less than five officials in the chambers.

A few people started trickling in, but still they were insignificant enough to form a quorum.

At about 11am, Harare City Council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme then addressed the media and informed them that the meeting was being called off due to lack of a quorum.

"Only eight councillors turned out. The meeting is being postponed to a later date which will be advised," he said.

