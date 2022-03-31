Zimbabwe: Govt Directors to Sign Performance Contracts Tomorrow

30 March 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Farai Dauramanzi

Government continues to raise the bar on performance management in Ministries and Departments by requiring senior officials to sign Performance Contracts in order to strengthen service delivery to citizens.

In a ceremony to be held tomorrow, Chief Directors and Directors in all 21 Government ministries will publicly sign Performance Contracts at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

In a statement, Secretary to Service Commissions Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe said that 84 Chief Directors and Directors are scheduled to sign contracts at the ceremony as a representative sample on behalf of a total population of 463 Chief Directors and Directors while the rest will sign their contracts in their respective Ministries and Departments.

"This event signals the cascading to all levels of the high performance Work Culture, which Government in the Second Republic is championing, and which was demonstrated in February at a ceremony graced by the presence of His Excellency President E.D. Mnangagwa, where Ministers, Permanent Secretaries of Government as well as CEOs of parastatals and leaders of Local Government Authorities signed their own Performance Contracts.

"In the true spirit of the principle, 'What Gets Measured Gets Done', the contracts will outline specific strategic objectives, outputs and outcomes targeted for the year 2022 for Chief Directors and Directors," said Ambassador Wutawunashe.

The Secretary to Service Commissions added that the performance of Chief Directors and Directors will be assessed on a quarterly basis, together with that of Permanent Secretaries with the final evaluation conducted annually.

