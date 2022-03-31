Tunisia: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (Final Draw) - Tunisia in Pot 3

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia have been placed in Pot 3 for the final draw of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, due on April 1 in Doha.

The procedures approved by the Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions outline that the 28 already qualified teams will be allocated according to sporting principles to pots 1 to 4 based on the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking released on March 31 following the conclusion of the international match window.

As hosts, Qatar will take position A1 from Pot 1, where they will be joined by the seven highest-ranked qualified teams from the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking.

The countries occupying positions 8-15 in the ranking of the qualified teams will be allocated to Pot 2, while the 16th-23rd best-ranked qualifiers (including Tunisia) will be placed in Pot 3. Finally, Pot 4 will include the qualified teams in positions 24 to 28, plus three placeholders representing the two winners of the intercontinental play-offs and the remaining UEFA play-off winner.

Pots in full:

Pot 1 - Qatar, Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England, Spain & Portugal.

Pot 2 - Denmark, Holland, Germany, Mexico, USA, Switzerland, Croatia & Uruguay.

Pot 3 - Tunisia, Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland & South Korea.

Pot 4 - Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine, Costa Rica/New Zealand & Peru/UAE/Australia.