Tunisia: Presidential Decree On Dissolution of Parliament, Officially Published in Jort

Tunis/Tunisia — The Presidential decree on the dissolution of the Parliament was published on Wednesday evening in the Official Gazette of the Tunisian Republic (JORT).

The Presidential Decree NO.2002-309 of March 30, 2022, on the dissolution of the Parliament includes two articles.

The 1st article states that the Parliament is "dissolved," and the 2nd specifies that this decree "takes effect immediately."

Presidential Decree No. 309 builds on Presidential Decree No. 80 of July 29, 2021 on the suspension of the House of People's Representatives and on the Presidential Decree No. 117 of September 22, 2021 on exceptional measures.

President Kais Saied announced Wednesday evening the dissolution of the Parliament, pursuant to Article 72 of the Constitution. He said this decision was made to preserve the State and its institutions and protect the Tunisian people.

Some 116 MPs convened on Wednesday in a VTC plenary session and approved the draft law No.1 of 2022 on the cancellation of exceptional measures and decree-laws taken since July 25, 2021.

Receiving Prime Minister Najla Bouden on Wednesday, Saied said this virtual plenary session is a blatant violation of the law and an attempted coup against the State.

"This plenary of the Parliament is devoid of any legitimacy," said President Saied.

In a televised address, the Head of State described the plenary session as a "failed coup attempt" and a "plot against the State's internal and external security."