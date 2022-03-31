Nigeria: Train Attack - Abuja - Nigerian Air Force to Provide Aerial Security On Abuja-Kaduna Railway

31 March 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Babangida

The minister said aerial security will be provided for the safety of the passengers until the integrated security surveillance equipment is procured.

The Nigerian Airforce will provide surveillance services on the Abuja- Kaduna railway when operations of the railways, which were suspended after gunmen attacked a Kaduna-bound train on Monday, resume, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said.

Mr Amaechi said the air force surveillance will be in place until the government procured the digital surveillance system which is needed to improve security along the route.

The Nigerian government, in a meeting after Monday's attack finally approved the immediate procurement of the surveillance system, whose approval had lingered for more than five months.

Mr Amaechi also stated that the government is working to fix the damage caused by the attack on the Kaduna-bound train and that services will resume immediately the repairs are completed.

In a tweet via his official Twitter handle, Mr Amaechi said he has spoken with the Chief of Air Staff on the development.

"I've spoken with the Chief of Air Staff; once we are done fixing the rail track, the trains will resume service with aerial security from the Airforce until the Integrated security surveillance & monitoring solution for the rail line is implemented as ordered by the @NGRPresident," he Tweeted.

He, however, did not give a timeline for the completion of the repair on the track and on the train.

