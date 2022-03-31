Angola: Country Would Resort to Bailout If Incapable to Pay Debts - Finance Minister

Luanda — Finance minister Vera Daves said Wednesday in Luanda that Angola would possibly resort to a bailout if the country were not capable to pay its debts.

The minister made this statement during a clarification meeting with "Big Contributors" (tax payers of great dimension), whom she thanked for their consistent efforts to make their due contributions to the state.

The minister stressed that if Angola did not have crude oil - from which it gets most of its revenues - the country would go "bankrupt".

Vera Daves went on to explain that revenues from the non-oil sector have been growing, especially because of the collaboration from the Big Contributors (i.e big taxpayers).

In the category of Big Taxpayer are big size firms, banks, insurance companies, and in general those commercial undertakings that have a yearly revenue equal or above five billion kwanzas.