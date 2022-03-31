Angola: Country Would Resort to Bailout If Incapable to Pay Debts - Finance Minister

30 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Finance minister Vera Daves said Wednesday in Luanda that Angola would possibly resort to a bailout if the country were not capable to pay its debts.

The minister made this statement during a clarification meeting with "Big Contributors" (tax payers of great dimension), whom she thanked for their consistent efforts to make their due contributions to the state.

The minister stressed that if Angola did not have crude oil - from which it gets most of its revenues - the country would go "bankrupt".

Vera Daves went on to explain that revenues from the non-oil sector have been growing, especially because of the collaboration from the Big Contributors (i.e big taxpayers).

In the category of Big Taxpayer are big size firms, banks, insurance companies, and in general those commercial undertakings that have a yearly revenue equal or above five billion kwanzas.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X