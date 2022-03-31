Liberia: AML Concerned About Status of Third Amended MDA

31 March 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Arcelor Mittal has expressed its concern about the third amended Mineral Development Agreement which was recently rejected by the house of representatives. A statement issued late Wednesday said.

BUCHANAN -ArcelorMittal Liberia ('AML' or 'the Company') has learned through unconfirmed media reports that the House of Representatives has made appointments to the conference committee and some other decisions over the past few days regarding the company's Third Amendment to the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA), which is awaiting ratification by the Legislature.

The Company believes that this Amendment to the MDA is in the best interest of Liberia and its people, as signed on September 10, 2021 after more than 12 months of negotiations with the Government of Liberia.

AML remains committed to Liberia with its long-term investments that will deliver a project which will bring unrivalled and extensive economic and social benefits to the country for decades to come.

For now, AML is awaiting all facts related to the actions by the Legislature before it will make any further statement on this matter.

