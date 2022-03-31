Kenya: UK Govt Issues Travel Advisory Over Heightened Terrorism Threat

30 March 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The United Kingdom has warned its citizens in Kenya against visiting certain parts of the country over the increased threat of terrorism.

In a travel advisory, UK's Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) said there is a high risk of terrorism during religious holidays, including terrorist kidnappings.

The department warned against all but essential travel to areas within 60km of the Kenya-Somali border, Eastern Garissa County, Mandera County (excluding Mandera West sub-county), and Lamu County (excluding Lamu Island and Manda Island.

Travelers were similarly advised to avoid areas of Tana River County, north of the Tana River itself, and 15 km of the coast from Tana River down to the Galana River.

The British government asked citizens who find themselves in the abovementioned areas to be wary of terrorist attacks spearheaded by Somalia-based terror group Al-Shabaab.

"The main terrorism threat is from extremists linked to Al -Shabaab, a militant group in Somalia opposed to the Somali government," FCDO stated.

"Attacks could occur at any time, including around religious or other public holidays or celebrations. Attacks could be indiscriminate in places frequented by foreigners. You should avoid regular patterns of movement and aim to travel during daylight hours."

The UK further noted that there is a heightened threat of terrorist kidnapping targeting Westerners, including British nationals, in the said areas.

"British nationals are viewed as legitimate targets, including those engaged in tourism, humanitarian aid work, journalism or business sectors. If you're kidnapped, the reason for your presence is unlikely to serve as a protection or secure your safe release," the alert added.

