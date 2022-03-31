Ghana: Wafa Hold Oly in Accra

31 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

Accra Great Olympics surrendered two vital leads to draw 2-2 with Ghana Premier League (GPL) strugglers, WAFA in their match day 22 game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, yesterday.

Both sides laboured to find the opener in a drab first half that produced no clear intention from any of the sides to win.

Backed by their loyal fans, Olympics started the second half well and found the opener in the second half with an impressive goal from Samuel Armah.

Exactly seven minutes later, WAFA pulled the equalizer when Michael Zuo capitalized on some sloppy marking at the Olympics rear to nod home from close range.

That left the Wonder Club with a tall order as WAFA assumed control of the game in midfield.

But Oly managed to snatch the leader again through Sulley Ibrahim on the 66th minute mark but as late as the 84th minute, WAFA bounced back strongly to equalize again through Marvin Owusu.

