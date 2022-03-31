Ghana: Nsawam Adoagyiri Assembly Exceeds 2021 Revenue Target

Nsawam — The Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly (NAMA) last year exceeded its revenue target of GH¢1,954,603.00.

NAMA projected GH¢1,954, 603.00 and at the end of that year raised GH¢1,969,663.92.

This represents an increase of 30 per cent of the revenue target for 2021.

The Municipal Chief Executive of NAMA, Mr Isaac KwadwoBuabeng, disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times, here yesterday.

He said the introduction of the electronic billing application introduced by the assembly accounted for the increase in revenue collection.

Mr Buabeng said the electronic billing helped to track in revenue collection.

"The electronic billing application is part of the assembly's innovative ways to help mobilise revenue for the assembly," he added.

MrBuabengsaid the assembly also intensified the monitoring of revenue collection in the municipality.

He said the assembly embarked on a sensitisation programme to educate the public on the need to pay their tax obligations.

"As part of efforts to promote revenue collection, the assembly would label all businesses and other properties for easy identification and for revenue collection," the MCE said.

Mr Buabeng said marking of properties would help the assembly to identify the properties in the municipality and value them for tax purposes.

He said the collection of revenue was critical to facilitate development.

The MCE appealed to residents to know that it is a civil responsibility to pay levies to enhance development of the municipality.

He commended the revenue collectors for their hard work which helped the assembly to meet its revenue target and urged them not to rest on their oars.

The Nsawam Adoagyiri municipality is located approximately 23km from Accra, the national capital and situated in the south eastern part of the Eastern Region with a land area of about 175 square kilometres.

The proximity of the municipality to Accra and Tema is a potential for development.

The municipal capital, Nsawam, is a gap town along the main highway linking the coastal lands to the Northern part of the country that is the Accra-Kumasi road.

This provides opportunities for commercial activities in the town, particularly the marketing of bread and pastries.

Nsawam being the municipal capital has the largest population of 32,531. It is the only first order of settlement with facilities like a hospital, banks, pipe borne water, electricity, and post and telecommunication services.