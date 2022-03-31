Africa: Nominees Unveiled for Maiden Africa Technovate Awards ... Scheduled for April 2 At Upsa

Nominees for the maiden edition of the Africa Technovate Awards have been unveiled with Africa's big companies in the technology sector vying for various awards in this year's programme.

The maiden Africa Technovate Awards is scheduled for Saturday, April 2 at the auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

A statement issued by the organisers said in total, there are 51 nominations in 17 categories and include 48 corporates organisations, educational institutions, and three individuals who are nominated for the Lifetime Achievement Awards.

It said each category has three nominations each and the award process is being audited and validated by Deloitte &Touche.

The statement said the awards scheme was designed to appreciate African technology companies who had blazed the trail for several years and budding young innovative and creative tech companies charting a path for Africa in a fast digitally transforming world.

It said the award categories included Sector Awards which went to Outstanding Education Technology Institutions, Institution of the Year, Financial Technology Company of the Year, e-Health Company of the Year, Digital Agric-Business of the Year, and Technology Insurance Company of the Year.

The statement said the Regional Awards was focused on Digital Innovation and Creativity Award, Digital Business Transformation Award, Technology Startup Company of the Year, Young Technology Startup Company of the Year, Blossoming Tech Company of the Year, Mature Tech Company of the Year, Ambitious Tech Company of the Year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Ghana ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It said the Africa Awards went to Outstanding Digital Entrepreneur of the Decade, Live Time Achievers Award, Quality Standards Award, Digital Excellence Award, and Long-Standing Service Engagement Award.

The statement said the final category winners will be announced during the exclusive live ceremony at the UPSA auditorium on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

It said Academic City University College, AITI and Ashesi University were vying for the Outstanding Education Technology Institution of the Year and Kippa, Hubtel and M-Kopa were competing for the Fintech Company of the Year Award.

The statement indicated that Africa ICT Right, AmaGhana Online and NHIS were competing for the e-Health Company of the Year.

It said Puno, Smart Farmer and Esoko were slugging it out for the Digital Agri-Business of the Year, and BIMA and Prudential Insurance and Phoenix Insurance was competing for the Technology Insurance Company of the Year.