Ghana: Pres Salutes Black Stars

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the senior national football team, the Black Stars to make the nation proud in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Delivering the State of the Nation Address in Parliament yesterday, the President congratulated the Black Stars for securing qualification to the World Cup at the expense of arch rivals, the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Black Stars drew 1-1 after a stalemate in the first leg of the double-header qualifier played in Kumasi on Friday, to book their fourth appearance at the global showpiece.

"The qualification for the World Cup in Qatar has brought so much joy to Ghanaians and we are looking forward to an outstanding performance in Qatar," the President stated.

The highly elated President also praised the management, technical and playing body of the Black Stars, who against all odds, beat the Super Eagles to make it to the World Cup.

There were wild jubilations on the streets of the capital and beyond on Tuesday night when the Black Stars held the Super Eagles in a tensed World Cup qualifier.

Fans praised the team, especially the technical exploits of interim coach, Otto Addo whose master-class returned the national team to the World Cup after missing out in the 2018 edition.

President Nana Addo after the game congratulated Otto Addo on Tuesday and expressed interest in keeping him for a long term to develop a Black Stars.