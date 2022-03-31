Ghana: Pres Salutes Black Stars

31 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the senior national football team, the Black Stars to make the nation proud in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Delivering the State of the Nation Address in Parliament yesterday, the President congratulated the Black Stars for securing qualification to the World Cup at the expense of arch rivals, the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Black Stars drew 1-1 after a stalemate in the first leg of the double-header qualifier played in Kumasi on Friday, to book their fourth appearance at the global showpiece.

"The qualification for the World Cup in Qatar has brought so much joy to Ghanaians and we are looking forward to an outstanding performance in Qatar," the President stated.

The highly elated President also praised the management, technical and playing body of the Black Stars, who against all odds, beat the Super Eagles to make it to the World Cup.

There were wild jubilations on the streets of the capital and beyond on Tuesday night when the Black Stars held the Super Eagles in a tensed World Cup qualifier.

Fans praised the team, especially the technical exploits of interim coach, Otto Addo whose master-class returned the national team to the World Cup after missing out in the 2018 edition.

President Nana Addo after the game congratulated Otto Addo on Tuesday and expressed interest in keeping him for a long term to develop a Black Stars.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X