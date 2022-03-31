Kenya Set for More Days in the Cold As FIFA Council Ratifies Suspension

Nairobi — Kenya will remain suspended by the World football governing body FIFA after the Council Members voted to ratify last month's decision to have the country barred from playing international football.

IN the FIFA Council meeting held on Thursday in Doha, Qatar, 198 FIFA members voted to ratify the suspension until the country meets the demand set by the world governing body to reinstate the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

The decision to suspend Kenya from all football activities outside the borders was reached by FIFA after Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded the Federation last year and installed a caretaker committee which has been struggling to run football in the country.

The Committee is chaired by former Chief Justice Aaron Ringera.

FIFA had categorically stated that the Federation Secretariat should be installed back in office and given full mandate of Kandanda House before they could lift the suspension.

However, CS Amina was adamant saying they would go on with the process of 'cleaning Kenyan football' and later told the Parliamentary Committee on Sports that teh suspension was a 'blessing in disguise'.

The first casualties of FIFA's wrath was the national women's football team Harambee Starlets who failed to play in the qualifiers for the Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

With the qualifiers for the 2023 men's AFCON looming, Kenya stands the risk of failing to play as long as the suspension remains in place.

In that breath, no Kenyan team will play continental football next season; either the CAF Champions League or the Confederation Cup. Already, the Committee failed to organize the FKF Cup, whose winner plays in the Confederation Cup.

Kenyan teams will also not play in this year's CECAFA tournaments, unless the suspension is lifted.