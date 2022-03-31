Liberia: LFA Scribe Gets CAF Assignment

30 March 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Naneka Hoffman

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has assigned Liberia Football Association (LFA) Secretary General Isaac T.Z. Montgomery as Match Commissioner and Referee Assessor in AC Horoya's home CAF Champions' League Group B match with Amazulu FC of South Africa.

The Round 6 CAF tie, a rubber stamp fixture will be played in Conakry, Guinea at Stade General Lansana Conte on Friday, 1 April at 16:00GMT.

Neither side can reach the last eight of the competition because the group has already been decided with Raja Casablanca of Morocco and Es Setif of Algeria occupying first and second places with 12 and 9 points, respectively.

The assignment is Montgomery's first in the Champions League this season after already honoring three assignments in the CAF Confederation's Cup in the current campaign.

Montgomery has previously served as Assessor and Match Commissioner in three international matches, including Hearts of Oats (Ghana) vs JS Saoura (Algeria) on

November 28, 2021, and Bayelsa (Nigeria) vs. CS Sfaxien on October 17, 2021, and Teungueth F. (Senegal) vs. Asec Mimosas (Ivory Coast) on September 11, 2021, respectively.

