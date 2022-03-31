Liberia: Weah Eulogizes Dr. Sawyer - As Book of Condolence Opens

President George Manneh Weah, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, led an array of government officials at the signing of the Book of condolence for the late Interim President Dr. Amos Claudius Sawyer, at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion in Monrovia.

The ceremony was a moment of sober reflections for the fallen state man for the role he played as a father and the contribution he made to Liberia. The family and well-wishers at the event were amazed by the pouring of officials and other Liberians in attendance.

The Book of Condolence was signed by Liberians from all walks of life including President Weah, Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, Speaker Bhofal Chambers, the Chief Justice of the Republic of Liberia, Justice Francis Korkpor

President Weah signed and was followed by his cabinet ministers, Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor arrived moment after the President have left and signed. Speaker Bhofal Chambers and other members of the Legislature signed, and then members of the Judiciary led by Justice Francis Korkpor also signed the Book of Condolence.

Speaking briefly yesterday before he departed the hall, PresidentWeah expressed sadness over the loss of the late Liberian Interim leader, Dr. Sawyer at which time he said "He was a man of peace, rest in peace our President."

"We all going to miss him, I am sad because of the loss. We are all sad to see what happened, but only God knows and we pray that his soul rests in perfect peace", the Liberian Leader added.

Speaking further President Weah, who could not hold his emotions, said he was glad to have worked with the late Dr. Sawyer, who he said represented Liberia at an ECOWAS function under his administration, lauding him for accepting his request to represent the country. "When I asked him to represent our Country to ECOWAS, he said yes and he did", adding that the fallen state man will be missed.

Events leading to the burial of Dr. Sawyer continue on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, where there will be "GOVERNANCE DAY", a celebration of the legacy of Dr. Sawyer in his public service career to be held at the Monrovia City Hall beginning at 11:00 am.

This will be followed by a Day of Honor at the Main Campus of the University of Liberia on Capitol Hill, Monrovia on Thursday, March 31, 2022, and is expected to be a charged atmosphere where colleagues and former students are billed to eulogize his time and life spent at the institution molding the minds of young Liberian students some of whom have come of age and making contributions to the country and humanity in various occupations as well as leading a crusade for the enthronement of popular democracy and rule of law in Liberia.

Dr. Sawyer spent most of his academic career at the University of Liberia and lastly served as Dean of the Liberia College before he was removed in 1984 in the aftermath of an alleged coup plot he was linked with by the military. He later fled the country after his release without trials.

On Friday, April 1, 2022, at 12 noon, the body will be conveyed under appropriate military escort from the Samuel Stryker Funeral Home to the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, on 10th Street, Sinkor, Monrovia for Home Final Visitation from 2 pm to 4 pm. At 4 pm, the body will be conveyed to the Trinity Cathedral on Broad Street, where wake keeping will be held from 5 pm to 9 pm.

On Saturday, April 2, 2022, on the final day of the activities, funeral services will be held over his remains at the Centennial Pavilion from 10 am to be followed by interment at the Kaiser Memorial Lawn, Brewerville, Montserrado County.

The Funeral service is expected to be attended by an array of government officials led by President George Manneh Weah, including Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, Speaker Bhofal Chambers, President Pro Tempore Senator Albert Chie, members of the national legislature, Chief Justice and members of the Supreme Court, cabinet ministers, members of the Diplomatic Corps, top politicians, colleagues, family members, student groups, workers, well-wishers, among others.

"As a mark of last respect and tribute to Dr. Amos Claudius Sawyer, the late former President, Interim Government of National Unity, the President of the Republic of Liberia, President George Manneh Weah has declared a period of mourning during which time the national ensign of the Republic of Liberia will be flown at half-mast from all public buildings from Tuesday, March 29, 2022, to Saturday, April 2, 2022.