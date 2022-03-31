Liberia: Women's Rights Activist Facia Harris Expresses Deep Sadness Over Princess' Death

A Liberian Women's Rights Activist and 2022 International Women of Courage Awardee Ms. Facia Harris has expressed deep sadness over the suspicious death of Ms. Princess Cooper, the young lady recently discovered dead in the fence hosting the Fawaz Construction Materials Store at ELWA Junction on March 24.

"I am deeply saddened about the sad news of the death under suspicious circumstances of Ms. Princess Cooper. What happened to Princess Cooper remains the single question lingering" Ms. Harris said on Tuesday.

So far, police have claimed no foul play in the death of the young lady but the government has announced that it will conduct an autopsy on the body to establish cause of death.

Princess, 25, a resident of Tweh Farm on the Bushrod Island outside Monrovia, lifeless body was discovered in a pool of blood, while another young man Melvin Togba was also discovered dead on the same day in his bedroom in Jallah Town, increasing the alarm on the number of mysterious deaths in the country.

"Ms. Cooper from media reports was an industrious young woman in her prime. Nothing justifies the taking of another person's life but we are puzzled nonetheless about the motive of her assailants," Ms. Harris argued adding "My heart goes out to her family and close friends. May they be comforted."

Ms. Harris, who is also a co-Founder of the Paramount Young Women Initiative (PAYOWI) called on the Liberia National Police to carry out a quick and detailed investigation to ascertain the cause of death, and if any, bring the deceased killers to justice.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She argued that without a cause of death, or without a culprit and without a motive, Ms. Cooper joins a growing list of Liberians, especially women who have lost their lives under suspicious circumstances.

"We use the opportunity to remember (Ma. Nowai Flomo, Odell Sherman and amongst other women and girls whose deaths remain unresolved).

I call on the Ministries of Gender and Justice to take particular interest in this matter and by extension the safety and security of women and girls in Liberia.

I call on the UN Family in Liberia and all well-meaning friendly governments upon request to assist our security sector to bring the any allege perpetrators to Justice.

Your investment in the security sector is threatened by these cases that go unsolved.

We are endangered.

We are unprotected.

We are human.

We have a right to life and liberty.

Justice for rape survivors and victims, Justice for Precious." Ms. Harris added.