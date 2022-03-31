Liberia: House Signs Book of Condolence for Dr. Sawyer

House Speaker Bhofal Chambers Tuesday, March 29, 2022 led an array of Representatives at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion to sign the Book of Condolence for fallen Interim President, Professor Dr. Amos Claudius Sawyer, who died on February 16, 2022, in Baltimore, Maryland, the United States.

Dr. Sawyer was a Liberian politician and academician, who served as Interim President from 22 November 1990 to 7 March 1994 during the civil crisis. He was voted in by 35 leaders representing seven political parties and eleven interest groups.

Speaker Chambers stressed that the late Statesman was a dutiful and diligent character, who worked and impacted thousands for the good of the Country.

He recounts that the late Dr. Sawyer did his best for the well-being of Liberia and its people, not only as a Politician but also as an Educator during and after the Country's Civil War.

The Speaker extends condolences to the family of the fallen Statesman for the irreplaceable loss, and also expresses hope that God would grant him eternal rest.

Speaker Chambers signed the book of condolence along with other officials of Government, including Senator Commany Wesseh as well as a host of Representatives.