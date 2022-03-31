Liberia: LFA President Off to Qatar for FIFA 72nd Congress

The President of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Mustapha Raji has left the country to attend FIFA Council Meeting and the 72nd FIFA Congress in Qatar, the host country for this year's World Cup in November.

Mr. Raji who left here Tuesday, March 29, is travelling with his Deputy Secretary General John Bonah whom together, will witness the upcoming FIFA Council meeting today, Wednesday, 30 March in Doha.

Tomorrow, 31 March, President Raji and Deputy Secretary General Bonah will attend the 72nd FIFA Congress which will be chaired by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The Doha Congress to be held at Doha Exhibition & Convention Center will address the suspension or expulsion of a member association (Russia) and also Mr. Infantino will deliver his presidential address before making FIFA's annual report to member associations.

Meanwhile, at the FIFA 72nd Congress, Raji will engage more member associations on developmental football plans for Liberia as promised at the recent 26 LFA Extra-Ordinary Congress on 24 February.

LFA Vice President for Administration Prof Sekou Konneh will steer the affairs of the football house President Raji is away.