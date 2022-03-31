South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Umgeni Water Supply System in KwaZulu-Natal

press release

The Umgeni Water Supply System in KwaZulu-Natal continues stand firm at an above average percentage of 101.5% although down from last week's 102.5%, a vast improvement when compared to a similar period last year when it stood at 83.9%. This was revealed by a weekly dam levels report issued by the Department of Water and Sanitation in the province earlier this week.

Midmar Dam, which is on the system is at full capacity recording 100.8% from 101.0% last week. Driel Barrage Dam on the Tugela River is slightly higher from 79.6% last week to 96.7% this week. Also on the Tugela River, Woodstock Dam is up from 88.0% to 91.1%. Ntshingwayo Dam is at 77.3% to 77.9% meanwhile Zaaihoek Dam hasn't moved from last week's 90.6%.

Wagendrift Dam has seen a minimal decline from 103.2% to 101.8%, Ntshingwayo Dam stands at 77.3% from last week's 77.9% and on the Umgeni System, Nagle Dam is down from 102.6% to 101.9%.

Albert-Falls Dam has seen a minimal decrease from 103.1% to 101.9% while Inanda Dam records 103.1%, a decline from 103.7%. Hazelmere Dam which supplies KZN North Coast areas is standing at 58.3%, an increase from 55.7%.

Mearns Dam located on the Mooi River is at 110.3% from 115.5% recorded last week. Spring Grove, Goedertrouw, Klipfontein and Hluhluwe Dams stand at 101.4%, 85.9%, 101.3 and 68.3% respectively. The dams stood at 101.9%, 86.0%, 100.5% and 69.1% in the previous week.

Pongolapoort (from 83.8% to 83.2%) and Bivane (from 100.9% to100.8%) Dams have not recorded a significant change.

The Department has reiterated its please to residents to use water sparingly, report water leaks and infrastructure vandalism to local authorities.