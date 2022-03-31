Zimbabwe: Plea for Independence Celebration Donations

THE Chitungwiza Independence celebration committee has launched an appeal for funds, the chairman of the committee, Cde Pasihapazare Chitongo, said yesterday.

"As Chitungwiza is a low-income area, we hope people will donate more money or any other type of donations," he said.

The committee had decided to appeal to institutions and businessmen and hoped that Chitungwiza Town Council would give generously.

The chairman of the fund-raising committee of the Gwanda District celebration committee Cde AP Naik ,made a fresh appeal to businessmen, commercial farmers and all residents to donate generously towards this year's celebrations.

The trend was too slow considering that there was less than three weeks more to go, he said. So far $1 100 had been raised.

In Chibi District, Administrator Cde Stephen Chikasha made a similar appeal and urged traditional dancing groups and choirs to start preparing for the celebrations.

LESSONS FOR TODAY

April is a very special month for the nation as we celebrate the country's independence from colonial rule on the 18th.

It is a time to reflect on the gains made during the past 42 years and also remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for us to enjoy the liberties that we have in the country today.

More importantly, this year will mark the first time since Independence that the main celebrations will be held outside Harare. The celebrations are pencilled for Bulawayo.

It is important for all Zimbabweans to contribute to ensure the success of the Independence celebrations.

The country's Independence should never be taken for granted because a lot of people gave their lives to free the country from bondage.

Celebrating the country's Independence is for everyone irrespective of race, colour and creed. This is adequately captured in this year's theme: "Leaving no one and no place behind."