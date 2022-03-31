Ghana: GBA, IMAX Media Donates to Chief Imam

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and partners, Imax Media Group, on Tuesday donated assorted items to the national Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu as a gesture as the Holy Month of Ramadan begins.

The items included 500 packs of Don Simon fruit juice, 3000 Sachets of Samu Spices, rice, sugar, carton of Chocolate biscuits and 100 pieces of promotional T-shirts andcaps.

The presentation was supported by Marina Distribution, Melcom and Meisaha Enterprise.

Presenting the items at the Chief Imam's residence, the Group Director of Imax Media Group, Mr. Fadi Fattal, indicated that such historic visits to His Eminence the National Chief Imam will be a permanent feature to support the Muslim community on their month-long fast of the Holy Ramadan."

The President of GBA Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye, said the donation was part of the GBA's corporate social responsibility which is geared at supporting the Muslim during the Holy Month of Ramadan," he added.

"We assure the Muslim community and the Chief Imam that there will be more presentations.We thank him for his contribution towards peace in the country."

Receiving the items,Sheikh Usman Sharubutu, expressed gratitude to the management of Imax Media and the GBA and their donors for their support, indicating that it came at the right time when they are about to start Ramadan.

Present at the short but impressive ceremony included GBA Board Members such as Messrs John Manfo, Alhaji Muritala Tofik, Daniel Ayikwei, Gideon Hansen Appiah, Michael Tetteh, Lord Acquaye, Mohammed Amin Lamptey and Derek Ankrah.