Ghana: WOSPAG Congratulates Black Stars, Black Princesses

31 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG) has congratulated the senior male national football team, the Black Stars and the female U-20 team, the Black Princesses for their qualification to their respective World Cup championships in 2022.

The Black Stars gained a 1-1 draw verdict to snatch a FIFA World Cup ticket on Tuesday in Kumasi, having been held goalless in the first leg encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

In the other hand, the Black Princesses also gained a mammoth edge to qualify for the FIFA World U-20 World cup.

These, according to Mrs Jamila Mahama, President of WOSPAG, was a good sign for Ghana as far as sports promotion and development.

She said 'The Black Stars and Princesses have shown a lot of commitment in the nation's quest to return to their glory days as far as football was concerned. We say a big 'ayekoo' to the two teams.

She appealed to the government to also offer similar support to the various national teams for all to feel very important when performing such national duties.

"It is the view of WOSPAG that all national teams are supported by the state, especially the women. WOSPAG is proposing that in similar fashion as the Black Stars, fans should be sponsored to travel to go and cheer the teams on."

