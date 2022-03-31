Ghana: UG Library Renamed After the Late Prof. Archampong

The University of Ghana (UG) College of Health Sciences (CHS) yesterday renamed its refurbished library after the late Emeritus Professor Emmanuel Quaye Archampong, a former dean of the UG Medical School, in Accra.

It was in recognition of the monumental role played by the late Emeritus Prof.Archampong to academia and humanity in general.

The Immediate Past Provost, Rev. Prof. PatrickFerdinand Ayeh-Kumi, renaming the library, expressed the college's sincere condolences to the family and the UG MedicalSchool on the death of the late Emeritus Prof.Archampong.

He noted that the late professor was a genius and as such, the country and the African continent had lost a gem whose impact on medicine was immeasurable.

Rev. Prof. Ayeh-Kumi said the late professor contributed in diverse ways in bringing Ghana onto the world map in the field of science, and it was "befitting to name the college library after such a respected and distinguished personality of his stature."

He said the college's library, which had been renamed had contributed significantly to the training of many professionals in different fields of science, and it would continue to enlighten generations unborn.

Rev. Prof.Ayeh-Kumiurged the college to maintain the library, stating that "I pray that the state in which we have our library today will be preserved."

Prof. Julius Fobil, Provost, CHS, commended sponsors who supported the refurbishment of the library and said it would be re-opened for use by students, staff and faculty.

The Acting Librarian, CHS, Mrs Theodosia Adanu, commended management of the college, the chairperson and members of the CHS Fundraising Committee and the Library Refurbishment Committee for working together to refurbish the library.

The late Prof.Archampong was a Ghanaian surgeon, who joined the Department of Surgery of the UG Medical School, in October 1967, and rose through the ranks to become professor in 1978.

He served as Head of the Department of Surgery from 1981 to1990 and dean of the MedicalSchool from 1984 to 1993, making him the longest-serving dean of the school.

While serving as dean, the late Prof.Archampongin 1987, embarked on a plan to provide the Medical School with what he envisioned as a world-class medical library.