Ghana: Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly Relocates Traders to Safer Site

Nsawam — The Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality in the Eastern Region has secured a safer place at the new market site, opposite the Public Works Department (PWD), to relocate traders.

This is because the traders who placed their wares on the shoulders of roads and pavements in the Municipality posed dangers not only to themselves, but commuters.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Mr IsaacKwadwoBuabengwho disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times here on Tuesday, said the relocation of the traders would promote sanity on the roads and reduce accidents.

Similarly, he said drivers who parked their vehicles to solicit passengers at places not designated as bus stops would also be evacuated.

He added that the Assembly had engaged with the traders and drivers and leaders of the market group the need for the exercise.

Mr Buabeng stated that the traders and drivers were given March 28, 2022 to evacuate, adding that a taskforce would be deployed to the areas for eviction by the end of the week.

He urged the traders and the drivers to comply with the directive to promote safety on the roads.

There had been series of crashes on the Nsawam-Adoagyiri posing danger to the traders and other road users. The latest one being an accident at the Nsawam Mobil where lives were lost and others suffered injuries.

It would be recalled that the Ghanaian Times in Tuesday, February 8, 2022 reported that four females and nine others suffered injuries in a gruesome accident, which occurred when an articulated truck crashed into victims at Mobil area at Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

The vehicle with registration number GT 7176-N loaded with bags of cement was moving from Accra towards Nsawam when its brakes reportedly failed.

Consequently, the vehicle crashed pedestrians and food vendors, resulting in the death of the women and injuries to victims. The truck also crashed into eight other vehicles and structures.