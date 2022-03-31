Ghana: Vivo Energy Ghana Staff Receives Top 10 Women PR Award

The Corporate Communications Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Shirley Tony Kum, has been adjudged one of Ghana's Top 10 Women in Public Relations (PR).

The recognition, which was her fourth time in a row, was announced in the fifth edition of the Women in PR Ghana Ranking.

The Women in PR Ghana ranking recognises public relations professionals, who demonstrate value, agility, and digital savviness in order to project their contribution to the PR sector and their respective companies.

A citation accompanying the honour, described MsKum as "that light that keeps shining at all corners. The year 2021 has been another remarkable and impactful career journey for Shirley and her organisation as reflected in their projects, campaigns, and recognitions."

It said, from driving her company's National Road Safety Campaign dubbed 'Stop, Think and Drive' to launching the Vivo Energy Community Digital Literacy Project and International Women's Day (IWD) celebrations, it was clear that the communications function at Vivo Energy Ghana was executing a strategic role.

The citation noted that MsKum'sworks also highlight several activities targeted at the company's employees, customers, communities, and other stakeholders.

"Shirley has led Vivo Energy Ghana(Shell Licensee) to win several awards and accolades, including being inducted into the Hall of Fame for Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at the Ghana Oil and Gas Awards in 2021, and their Stop, Think, and Drive Road Safety Campaign being adjudged winner of the Vivo Energy Group's Reputation Award Category," it added.

Additionally, Vivo Ghana, the citation said, had won other recognitions, including the Employee Communications Category of the 2020 SABRE Awards at the African Public Relations Association (APRA) Conference, in September 2021.

It was also adjudged the Most Promising Organisation in Learning and Development Practice at the 2021 HR Focus Awards.

"Shirley continues to shine her light as an all-around senior communications executive through mentorship and speaking engagements," the citation said.

Madam Kum had demonstrated a solid record of accomplishment of effectively managing Vivo Energy Ghana's reputation by demonstrating a deeper understanding of the synergy between the PR function and sales growth.

Ms Kum expressed gratitude for the recognition, adding that the honour was a challenge to do more for the profession, organisation, partners and the entire PR sector that supports growth.

"Communications is an enabler for organisational growth and may this recognition inspire us to achieve business excellence whiles creating a shared value for our stakeholders including communities where we operate," she added.

Ms Kumialso commended the Women in PR Ghana team and urged them to keep up the good work.