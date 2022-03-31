South Africa: Employment and Labour Summon Law Enforcement During Inspection in Thaba Nchu

press release

Law enforcement called as an employer refuses to cooperate with labour inspectors during a workplace inspection

The Department of Employment and Labour's inspectors had to summon law enforcement after an employer blatantly refused to cooperate during a routine inspection at a workplace in Thaba Nchu, Free State.

Inspectors from the Department's Inspection and Enforcement Services branch arrived at the company's premises to conduct an inspection and further test the employer's levels of compliance with various labour laws. They were met, however, by a hostile employer who threatened to kick them out of the company.

Later, the inspections were conducted in the presence of law enforcement officials.

Following an inspection that revealed the facility was non-compliant with some provisions of the OHS Act, the company, which currently employs 400 employees, was issued a prohibition notice in January.

Following the most recent inspection, the employer was found to be in violation of certain labour laws and was issued a notice for violating the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Employment Equity Act, and Employment Services Act.

The Department continues to conduct a series of inspections in Wholesale & Retail, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Construction, and businesses to ascertain employers' levels of compliance with various labour laws, register incidents relating to occupational health and safety matters, and promote workplace health and safety.

These transgressions by employers are of great concern to Department. However, the Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) is determined to conduct inspections of all employers to improve and enforce compliance with South African labour laws.