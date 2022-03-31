South Africa: National Student Financial Aid Scheme On Sentencing of Ms Mani

press release

NSFAS refutes misleading reports on its involvement in the conviction and sentencing of Ms S Mani

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) notes with great concern and disappointment, the inaccurate, irresponsible and misleading media reports regarding the involvement of NSFAS in the conviction and sentencing of Ms Sibongile Mani.

The Scheme would like to categorically state the following:

1. Notwithstanding the reputational damage this incident has caused NSFAS, due largely to the inaccurate reporting of this matter in the media and Parliament - NSFAS has not suffered any financial loss due to this incident.

2. NSFAS had, when the incident came to light, commissioned an internal audit review of its systems and controls, and confirmed that indeed no financial loss was suffered. The outcome of this review is on record.

3. Investigations were also conducted by Walter Sisulu University and DHET. The facts have revealed that the only entity that suffered financial loss due to the weakness in internal controls and systems that led to this incident was Intellimali, a service provider appointed by Walter Sisulu University.

4. We wish to confirm that NSFAS did not institute any criminal proceedings against the student as there was no basis for it to do so.

5. Lastly, NSFAS was approached to furnish the Department of Correctional Services with a Victim Impact Assessment Report, which was duly submitted on March 14, 2022. In this report, NSFAS reaffirmed its position on the matter as articulated above.