South Africa: Discovery Bank Launches Personalised Spend Trend Report On Insights, Habits

Discovery Bank has launched its inaugural Spend Trend report, a fascinating look into top money trends and spending habits among the Bank's client base over the last year. The aggregate data confirms a shift to real-time payments and reveals interesting spending patterns such as a preference for online shopping on Mondays. Personalised reports are available for qualifying clients who have been with the Bank since July last year.

In a country with statistically proven poor money management skills, Discovery Bank is built, from its core, to improve financial behaviours. In this way, the Bank actively encourages and rewards behaviours that improve our clients' financial wellbeing. This generates higher savings levels, lowers their risk for the bank and increases the wealth of society overall.

"Budgeting can be really intimidating and boring for most people but it's really important; the first step towards improving your financial position is having an accurate understanding of what it is, so we decided to run some fun analyses on our Discovery Bank client base to get a better idea of their spending and saving habits over the past year. Part of managing money well is knowing exactly what you're spending money on, where you are possibly...