Zimbabwe: Caps United's Ultimate Fighter Who Has Hustled All His Life

CAPS UNITED midfielder Tatenda Tavengwa has every reason to be happy at the Green Machine.

While attention has mainly been centred on Tavengwa's former Harare City teammate, red-hot striker William Manondo, who is leading the league's top-scorer's charts with eight goals, he is one player who makes things happen in the Premiership football side' sengine room. His preoccupation at the moment is to put in as much work as he can to help Makepekepe achieve their objectives.

If anything, Tavengwa, who celebrated his 25th birthday on Tuesday, is thankful to find himself at one of the biggest clubs in the local league.

He is one man who couldn't think twice when an opportunity to join CAPS United availed itself despite the prospect of "some financial" troubles at the team last month.

For him, suffering is something that he describes as a part of his life and it is actually the way he was raised, having had to fight for literally everything that makes him a hustler in the field of play.

"Losing both my parents was so difficult when I was still young and being the only "man" at home, I had to mature before I really grew up," said Tavengwa.

"I started being a bread winner at a tender age, because I had to take care of my granny and siblings. This is how I developed a huge fighting heart for I had to do that not for just myself but for the whole family...

"I was not a bright student in school so football was the only way out that's why I had to go all out as soon as I completed my Ordinary Level. It has not been an easy journey."

And his fighting spirit is evident in the field of play too where he is one of the most outstanding players not only for CAPS United but in the league.

"I don't normally want to single out individuals from a group of hard-working players but, of course, yes, Tavengwa is a fighter. He has a big heart and an absolute good player," said CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe.

It is Chitembwe who lured Tavengwa from Harare City to join Makepekepe last month, having been impressed by the former Tsholotsho man during the two-year period he worked with him at the municipal club.

But it is how he has settled in quickly at CAPS United that has left even himself shocked.

"CAPS United is a big, big club and obviously there is pressure at this team, fans expect us to win every game, which is a good thing because it pushes me to keep improving each game and I am humbled by the love and support I have received so far. I should say I have managed to settle and adapt.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I will keep on fighting for the team's cause. At the moment my goal remains the same, play well, help the team attain their targets and I am happy if I do that."

Tavengwa, who was the mainstay of the Warriors team which participated in last year's Chan tournament in Cameroon, said the Green Machine has everything in their locker to compete for the league title this season.

The former champions play Tenax at Sakubva on Sunday.

"Tenax is a good team, coming from a win last weekend they will be in high spirits and obviously playing at home will make them even more tougher.

"But we are CAPS United, we will go out there with the desire and hunger to win. We need to post victories for we have the right arsenal in our team."