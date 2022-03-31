Namibia: Babylon Residents Upset Over Grant Exclusion

SOME residents of the Tobias Hainyeko constituency in Windhoek have been left disappointed after discovering they are missing out on a social grant.

The beneficiary list of a N$1 800 social grant was released by the Khomas Regional Council about three weeks ago, and was published at the Maxwilili Centre in the capital.

Fransiena van Wyk (28) says: "The government has sent the constituency councillors and community leaders to write down our names, the people who are suffering to make ends meet, so that we can get this N$1 800, of which we would receive N$500 per month over a period of three months.

"However, our names are not on the list. We are starving with our children at home. I am not a food bank recipient, and I have five children."

Paulina Garises (50) says community leaders only included the names of their relatives and friends on the list.

Some of these individuals are shebeen owners who do not qualify for social grants, she says.

"I am unemployed and living with eight people, and we all depend on my mother's pension," she says.

Gaoseb Jakob (51) is disappointed over being excluded from the beneficiary list.

"Last October, the community leaders came to my house, conducted an interview, and told me I would be a recipient of this social grant just to get here to see disappointment. This is heartbreaking," he says.

Tobias Hainyeko constituency councillor Christopher Likuwa says the grant money does not come from the government or his office.

"The money is from donations through the poverty eradication ministry, and residents were informed that if they are beneficiaries of other social grants, such as children's monthly grants, disability and pension, they are not eligible for this grant," he says.

"As a councillor, I am not even aware of who the recipients for this grant are. These are just allegations the residents are making," he says.

Likuwa says he instructed that 13 people from each settlement be selected.

The Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, the World Food Programme and the Khomas Regional Council indicated that the status of the project would made known in due time.