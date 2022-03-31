Namibia: Lefa Receives Another Boost From NBL

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) reaffirmed its long-standing relationship with taxi-hailing app, LEFA, on 29 March 2022 by sponsoring the LEFA shuttle and cab service to the tune of N$250 000. This sponsorship is testimony to NBL's continued commitment to support responsible drinking.

From NBL's first investment into the start-up four years ago in 2018, LEFA's ride sharing platform has grown exponentially, providing more than 146 000 rides to the public while growing its driver fleet to more than 40.

Marco Wenk, NBL Managing Director, said: "As a proponent of responsible drinking, we value the partnership we have with LEFA as it provides safe, reliable and convenient passenger transportation. Our sponsorship seeks to support LEFA in their service offering and we encourage consumers to make use of safe and reliable alternatives such as LEFA when enjoying a night out".

Wenk added that NBL's sponsorship of LEFA is but one of numerous smart partnerships the company has developed over the years as it continues to promote responsible drinking and discourage harmful practices such as drinking and driving. "Whether it is in partnership with the Namibian Police; or other industry players via the Self-Regulating Alcohol Industry Forum (SAIF), we know that our efforts are more impactful when we work together. This is also why we developed EduDrink, the online learning platform that equips consumers with the facts and impact of alcohol. If we all do our bit, alcohol-related harm need not be a factor in our society," Wenk stated.

Melkisadek Shivute Ausiku, the founder of LEFA, said: "Namibia Breweries has been a trusted partner and integral to the growth of LEFA. They believed in our idea and helped us to develop our platform and have since continued to take our hand as we grow and improve LEFA, for the benefit of the public as well as our drivers who are able to care for their families through the services they provide".