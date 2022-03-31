Gambia: Rubber Stamp Parliament - Recipe for Mediocrity in Governance

31 March 2022
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
opinion

Some campaigners for the National Assembly elections are advocating for the election of National Assembly members who will simply endorse any Bill or motion brought to the National Assembly by the Government, to enable it to pursue its development plans and projects. This is a myopic understanding of the role of the National Assembly which serves as a check on the Executive.

It is the responsibility of the Government to ensure that whatever it takes to the National Assembly is fit for purpose and is defensible. It is likewise the responsibility of members of the National Assembly to scrutinize whatever is laid before them in order to satisfy themselves that any motion or Bill passed, is in the national interest. To do otherwise is to encourage a mediocratic Government backed by a mediocratic parliament, the casualty of which is the people and the nation.

That is why it is important for the electorate to vote for National Assembly members who are not guided by personal or partisan consideration but are guided by their conscience and the national interest as stated in Section 112 of the Constitution thus:

"... all members shall regard themselves as servants of the people of The Gambia, and shall desist from any conduct by which they seek improperly to enrich themselves or alienate themselves from the people, and shall discharge their duties and functions in the interest of the nation as a whole and in doing so, shall be influenced by the dictates of conscience and the national interest."

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X