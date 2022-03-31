Namibia: Executive Accused of Encroaching On Powers of MPs

THE government's executive branch has been accused of violating the powers of the National Assembly (NA).

This accusation was made by National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) secretary general Joseph Kauandenge in the NA, who said the minister of finance, Iipumbu Shiimi, does not consider any of the contributions made by parliamentarians during the appropriation bill debate.

The executive branch consists mainly of the president, vice-president, prime minister, deputy prime minister and Cabinet ministers.

"I decided not to waste my time perusing your document, because at the end of the day, the executive is encroaching on the powers of the National Assembly. The Constitution is very clear," Kauandenge said on Tuesday.

He questioned the use of debating the national budget if none of the parliamentarians' recommendations are used.

"Why do we waste our resources and time to peruse this appropriation bill, but when it comes to the forefront and to the parliament floor, there is nothing you can change?" he asked Shiimi.

"This exercise of responding to the appropriation bill makes no sense to me. Parliament cannot be used as a rubber stamp. Every time this bill is brought here, nothing changes," he said.

Opposition members agreed with Kauandenge.

He implored Shiimi to change the way budget contributions are dealt with.

"I believe, minister of finance, we have to change our modus operandi to the extent that parliament must be positioned to effectively deal with the appropriation bill as according to the Constitution," he said.

Swapo backbencher Elifas Dingara said the appropriation bill does not need any adjustment.

"If a document comes and it is so perfect that there is nothing to change, must you change it?" he asked.

Kauandenge said the participation of MPs are part of the country's statutory laws.

"When we sit and talk and debate the national budget, there should be room for improvement," he said.

The issue was also raised by Popular Democratic Movement parliamentarian Nico Smit in February, who said it has become clear over the past decade that many Namibians have started realising the gap between the deliberations of the NA and the people who are elected to serve has been rapidly widening.

"Much is written in the media about grand new schemes that would bring new wealth to our country, but most ordinary Namibians seem to have little faith that any of that money would filter down to them," he said.

Meanwhile, in the parliamentarian's handbook on the national budgeting process in Namibia, the speaker of the NA, Peter Katjavivi, said MPs need to acquaint themselves with the entire budget process to be able to exert the appropriate influence on the decisions made during its development.

The lack of participation has been highlighted before.

Two years ago, Namibia scored 0 of out of 100 for inclusive public participation in fiscal transparency with regards to the budget process.