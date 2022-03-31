Namibia: Ndafoluma Seeks Redemption in Tough UK Fight

Veteran pugilist and Namibia's former WBO Africa middleweight champion, Lukas Ndafoluma will this weekend embark on a journey of redemption when he squares off against England's Bradley Rea of England for an eight-round middleweight contest at the Newcastle Arena.

The 36-year-old Ndafoluma, who surrendered his WBO Africa middleweight crown to South Africa's Nkuleko Mhlongo last December, will be seeking to bounce back from that defeat, and plans to make use of the young Rea to turbocharge his journey to redemption.

The fight between the two will be an undercard to the Savannah Marshall and Femke Hermans WBO middleweight fight.

Ndafoluma, who fights under the MTC Salute boxing stable, currently boasts a record of 20 wins and four losses, while the 24-year-old opponent holds an impressive record of 12 wins from the same number of bouts.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, an upbeat Ndafoluma said he has been training hard to redeem himself and come this weekend, he will make sure that all in attendance at the Newcastle Arena will remember his name forever.

"Preparations have been going well and I am ready for this fight. I have been training since January and I think this is the perfect time to redeem myself. This will be my second time fighting in the UK, and I believe I know how these guys fight there. This time, I am not going to leave the decision in the hands of the judges, but upon myself," he said.