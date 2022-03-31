Kenya's Electoral Commission Not Hiring Poll Officials Yet - Ignore Fake Job Advert

A document advertising jobs at Kenya's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has been posted on Facebook. It's headed: "VACANCIES: GENERAL ELECTION OFFICIALS".

The document reads: "In preparation for the August 2022 General election, the Commission invites qualified applicants for the following temporary positions to be engaged during the 2022 General elections."

The listed vacancies include presiding and deputy presiding officers, polling clerks, logistics officers, deputy returning officers, constituency ICT clerks and support electoral trainers.

The post includes a link to a website - shiftg.co.ke.

The website says: "IEBC jobs for the general election scheduled to be conducted on 8th August 2022 have been announced. Over 360,000 Kenyans will get the temporary jobs around the country to aid in the general election."

But are the job offers, and the website, legit? We checked.

Signs of a scam

The website shiftg.co.ke seems unrelated to the IECB. And Kenya's upcoming elections are set for 9 August, not - as the website says - 8 August.

Africa Check could not find the document or the advertised jobs on the careers section of the electoral commission's website.

We found only a single vacancy on the IEBC website: for the deputy commission secretary/support services.

On 29 March, the electoral commission posted the document on its verified Facebook and Twitter accounts with "FAKE" stamped across it.

See Africa Check's guide on how to spot job scams.