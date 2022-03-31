Kenya's Electoral Commission Not Hiring Poll Officials Yet - Ignore Fake Job Advert

31 March 2022
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Grace Gichuhi

A document advertising jobs at Kenya's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has been posted on Facebook. It's headed: "VACANCIES: GENERAL ELECTION OFFICIALS".

The document reads: "In preparation for the August 2022 General election, the Commission invites qualified applicants for the following temporary positions to be engaged during the 2022 General elections."

The listed vacancies include presiding and deputy presiding officers, polling clerks, logistics officers, deputy returning officers, constituency ICT clerks and support electoral trainers.

The post includes a link to a website - shiftg.co.ke.

The website says: "IEBC jobs for the general election scheduled to be conducted on 8th August 2022 have been announced. Over 360,000 Kenyans will get the temporary jobs around the country to aid in the general election."

But are the job offers, and the website, legit? We checked.

Signs of a scam

The website shiftg.co.ke seems unrelated to the IECB. And Kenya's upcoming elections are set for 9 August, not - as the website says - 8 August.

Africa Check could not find the document or the advertised jobs on the careers section of the electoral commission's website.

We found only a single vacancy on the IEBC website: for the deputy commission secretary/support services.

On 29 March, the electoral commission posted the document on its verified Facebook and Twitter accounts with "FAKE" stamped across it.

See Africa Check's guide on how to spot job scams.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X