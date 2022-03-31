Kenya Women's Deaf Football Team to Face Soccer Powerhouses in Deaflympics

31 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — The national women's deaf football team will face four soccer powerhouses among them hosts Brazil in a league format at the delayed 2021 Summer Deaflympics Games to be held in Caxias do Sul, Brazil from May 1-15.

Kenya, the only African representatives, will also face Poland, Japan and United States in a league format that will be a knockout.

In the last edition hosted in Turkey in 2017, Kenya did not participate and they will be seeking to make an impact in the global stage that has football powerhouses.

Russia was crowned champions, clinching gold after beating Poland 6-4 to settle for silver while Brazil took bronze thanks to a 2-1 victory over the Great Britain.

Team Kenya is scheduled to report residential camp Friday, April 1 at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

