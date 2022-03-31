Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Newly Constituted South West State Council Holding 1st Regular Meeting

Addis Abeba — State Council of the newly constituted 11th regional state, South West Ethiopian Peoples' Regional State, is holding its first regular meeting today in Bonga city, the region's communication bureau said.

In his opening remarks, the Speaker of the Council, Wondimu Kurta, said that the fact that the newly formed regional state was formed in response to people's questions when the country was in a state of war makes the creation of the regional state unique.

South West state was created after a referendum resulted in the overwhelming majority of voters approving the referendum in favor of the formation. The regional state comprises of formerly Kaffa, Sheka, Bench Sheko, Dawuro and West Omo Zones, as well as Konta Special district. Following the announcement of the results in October last year by the Ethiopian National Electoral Board (NEBE), the Southern Nations, Nationalities and People's Region Council handed over power to South West Ethiopian People's State on 01 November 2021.

Today's meeting by the State Council is the first since then and is expected to discuss and approve several decisions.

Accordingly, among others, the Council is expected to review and approve the 2021-22 fiscal year budget plan and performance of the Council, the Executive, the Supreme Court and the Audit bureau of the regional state, as well as to review and approve the state budget, and to review and approve a proclamation to determine the structure and number of zonal councils and regional parliament representatives.