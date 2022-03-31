East Africa: #asdailyscoop - Ethiopia, Kenya Army Chiefs Agree to Take Lead to Strengthen Eastern Africa Standby Force, Peace and Security

Addis Abeba — The Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, and his counterpart Chief of the Kenyan Defense Forces, General Robert Kariuki Kibochi, held talks in Nairobi on 30 March during which the two agreed to take lead to strengthen the East Africa Standby Force (EASF) and work together for mutual peace and security, the Ethiopian Embassy in Nairobi said.

During the discussion the two chiefs of staff also agreed to work together on various bilateral and regional peace and security issues.

Field Marshal Berhanu Jula is quoted as saying that there is an favorable circumstance and opportunity for Ethiopia and Kenya to work together in areas of peace and security as well as training.

On his part General Kibchu was quoted as saying: "Our countries are friends for a long time and we need to strengthen this." The two also agreed to support each other in training, peace and security.

Both Ethiopia and Kenya are part of ESAF, a regional organization mandated to "enhance peace and security in the Eastern Africa region" and is one of the five regional multidimensional Forces of the African Standby Force (ASF) consisting of Military, Police and Civilian components.

Among others, EASF can provide "rapid deployment of forces to carry out preventive deployment, rapid intervention, peace support/stability operations and peace enforcement."