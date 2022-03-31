Namibia: Solar Plant Project Near Usakos to Feed More Electricity to National Grid

An investment entity with interests in renewable energy, Alpha Namibia Industries Renewable Power Limited (ANIREP), seeks to increase the commercial installed renewable energy generation in Namibia from the current 150MW to 760MW by 2025.

The announcement was made on Tuesday at a groundbreaking event of the 20 MW Khan Solar PV Independent Power Producers (IPPs) Project near Usakos.

"This project contributes significantly towards the realization of NamPower's increased generation capacity," said NamPower managing director, Kahenge Haulofu said in a statement.

According to Haulofu, one of the many positive aspects of the Khan Solar PV is that it will offer the lowest tariff in the country at 49,05 cents per kilowatt-hour, therefore contributing to lowering electricity tariffs.

"The 20MW Khan Solar PV IPP project supports national policies which target the sourcing of 70% of Namibia's energy from renewable energy sources by 2030. Furthermore, this project will contribute towards achieving the energy policy's 'self-sufficiency targets of 80% in the near future," he added.

Meanwhile, ANIREP said the project will assist the country to reduce electricity imports, creating a sustainable green energy future for Namibia.

"This is ANIREP's third solar plant, but the first that is being constructed from the ground up. The Khan Solar plant will produce 20 MegaWatts of power almost tripling the capacity of their other two solar plants, with 5 Megawatts of power being produced at the Otjiwarongo Solar Park and 5.73 Megawatts at the Grootfontein Solar Park," ANIREP added.

The project is set to facilitate the investment of approximately N$300 million into the economy during its development and construction phase.